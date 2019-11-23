Ikeja – The Lagos State House of Assembly, on Friday, announced the suspension of the Chairman of Ifako/Ijaiye Local Government, Mr Oloruntoba Oke, and three others over alleged misappropriation of N350 million.

The suspension was sequel a report submitted to the Assembly at plenary by Mr Rotimi Olowo, the Chairman of an ad-hoc committee constituted to investigate the alleged misappropriation of funds in the council.

Olowo noted that the fund was approved in 2012 for the funding of five projects in the local government.

The lawmaker said named others affected as the Council Manager, the Treasurer and the Engineer.

Contributing, Mr Abiodun Tobun (Epe I) lamented that some council officials were working against the law, urging them to embark on projects that would improve the lives of the people.

Tobun, while supporting the suspension of the council chairman, said it would serve as deterrent to others who had it in mind to misappropriate funds allocated for project execution.

In his remark, Mr Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho I) pointed out that the secretariat for which the loan was collected, amongst others, was still in a bad state.

Yusuff condemned what he called the inability of the Ministry of Local Government and Local Government Service Commission to monitor projects at the council.

He noted that it was their negligence that contributed to the misappropriation of funds in the council.

Also, Mr Sanai Agunbiade, the Majority Leader, commended the six councillors in the council, who petitioned the Assembly on the alleged misappropriation of funds, for their courage.

Speaking, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said that the chairman could not be suspended in isolation, as other officials were also indicted in the report.

Mudashiru said that the council’s Vice Chairman, Mr Akanbi Hamzat, should take over the affairs of the council. (NAN