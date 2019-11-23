Investors in the equities market of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) on the last trading session for the week, gained N47.4 billion to return to N13 trillion mark(N13.03trn), which was higher than N12.98 trillion recorded on Thursday.Specifically, the All Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.44per cent to close at 26,991.42, just as the market breadth closed positive, with top five gainers and five losers.

The logo of the Nigerian Stock Exchange is pictured in Lagos, Nigeria November 9, 2016.

Leading the gainer’s chart was Okomu Oil Palm Plc with 10per cent gain to close at N55 followed by Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc, which gained 9.8per cent to close at N0.56. Ikeja hotel plc gained 9.65 per cent to close at N1.25. Mcnichols Plc also gained 9.52 per cent on the bourse to close at N0.46 while Chams Plc capped the list with 9.09 per cent gain to close at N0.36.

On the other side, Jaiz bank led the losers with 8.7 per cent to close at N0.63, Courteville business solution Plc also shed 8per cent of its share value to close at N0.23 with Lasaco Assurance also losing 8per cent to close at N0.23. Wema bank and Fidelity bank plc completed the list with 5.33per cent and 4.31 per cent loss to close at N0.71 and N2 respectively.

The top trades recorded on the bourse of the stock exchange on Friday accumulates to 97.3million shares valued at N1.3 billion hereby accounting for 44.6 per cent of the total value of trades.

Access bank plc led the ranks of actively traded stocks as it traded in 27.3 million shares at N276.6 million across 276 deals followed by Zenith bank plc, which traded 26.1 million shares valued at N487.4 million across 425 deals. Fidelity bank plc despite shedding 4.31% of its share value, traded in N15.6 million shares at N31.7 million across 149 deals.

GTBank plc traded in 15.6 million shares valued at N460.1 million across 127 deals while AIICO insurance completed the list with trades in 12.7 million shares valued at N9.02 million across 53 deals.