The Federal High Court, will, on November 29, take the bail application of Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team.

Justice Okon Abang made this known on Friday after taking the arguments of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the defence counsel.

Justice Abang also adjourned till November 26 to enable the defence counsel, Francis Oronsaye, conclude his argument on his reply on the point of law and for trial continuation.

“The matter is also adjourned to November 26 for ruling on the objection and again for continuation of trial,” he said.

The judge also ordered the prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, to submit copies of judicial authorities reported in law pavilion, electronic law report, on or before the close of work on November 25.

Justice Abang had, on November 6, fixed November 7 for hearing of Faisal’s bail application.

However, the judge could not take the bail application on the said date and later fixed Friday for the hearing.

Faisal was docked on a three-count charge bordering on money laundering.

However, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

While the judge had, on October 25, ordered that Abdulrasheed Maina be remanded in Kuje Correctional Service centre, Abang ordered the EFCC to keep Faisal in police custody at Police Tactical Squad, Asokoro, based on the investigation on allegation of possession of firearms and resistance to arrest.