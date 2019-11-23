Lagos – The Minister of State for Environment, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, has called for a strong public-private sector partnership in the crusade for a better environment that guarantees sustainable development.

Ikeazor made the call at a forum organised by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) on Friday in Lagos.

Ikeazor said that the forum was a practical demonstration that the biodiversity conservation community in Nigeria was working hard at ensuring integration of a stakeholder focused engagement in managing the environment.

The minister charged corporate organisations in the country to be eco-friendly in their business drive.

She also urged them to work toward producing products and packaging models that were compliant to nature for a better environment.

“The major outcome of the meeting will contribute to the post-2020 agreement on nature.

“I urge us to look at the opportunities that will ensure all critical stakeholders in biological conservation are involved in the quest for sustainable management and use of Nigeria biological diversity.

“This becomes more pertinent, especially as the period from 2020 to 2030 has been declared a decade for ecosystem restoration.

“The biological diversity is a critical part of such efforts,’’ she said.

The theme of the event is “The Nigeria Businesses for Nature Forum’’.

Also speaking at the event, a member of the House of Representatives, Sam Onuigbo, said that the Climate Change Bill was awaiting presidential assent.

Onuigbo, representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South of Abia, said closer collaboration between the executive and legislature in the climate change crusade would foster prompt result-oriented action in the fight against climate change.

The Director-General of NCF, Dr Muhtari Amiun-Kano, said that corporate organisations needed to play a major role in the distortion of the biodiversity.

“If we can get the businesses key into the crusade, a lot will be achieved in the area of compliance to nature and its conservation.

“We in the conservation community want to widen the spectrum by enlisting the support of the corporate world,’’ he said. (NAN)