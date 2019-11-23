Wang Guiping, First Secretary For Cultural and Educational Affairs Embassy of China, has reiterated commitment to cultural relations between China and Nigeria.

Wang disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in commemoration of the Chinese Cultural Day at the International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) on Friday in Abuja.

He noted that Nigeria and China signed a Memorandum of Understanding ( MOU) four years ago to boost cultural relations.

According to him, the Chinese Embassy in Abuja has been participating in the expo since 2018 and it is a good platform to showcase the rich culture, arts and crafts of the Chinese people.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the beneficiary of the Chinese project, Girls’ Secondary School Dutse performed a Chinese fan dance and Girls’ Secondary School, Bianch, presented a Chinese song to mark the cultural day .

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director- General, National Council For Arts and Crafts (NCAC), says he is looking forward to a stronger relationship with the Chinese government and Nigeria in the aspect of culture.

He added that it was imperative to ensure that the synergy between the countries blossomed.

According to him, the relationship between China and Nigeria has been years long and the Chinese government has trained many Nigerians in several skills.

He also mentioned that currently the Chinese government had invited six Nigerians to China for its skills acquisition programme .

Runsewe, therefore, added that Government was impressed with the relationship between the two countries.

NAN also reports that the Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture was presented with an award from Chinese Embassy for his contributions and his relationship with the people of China.

However , the DG dedicated the award to Nigerians.