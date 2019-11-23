Nigerian-born multiple award-winning international best-selling author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has been honoured with the United Nations Foundation Global Leadership Award, making her the first Nigerian to receive the prestigious award.

Other renowned personalities that were honoured alongside Chimamanda in this year’s award ceremonies include Mary Robinson, Chair of The Elders and Former President of Ireland, Gunhild Stordalen, Chair of the Stordalen Foundation and Founder of EAT, UN staff members who have worked on the frontlines of crisis response, amongst others. The event took place on November 20, 2019.

This year’s ceremony held on the eve of the United Nations’ 75th anniversary with the theme, ‘We the Peoples.” It was meant to honour the founding ideals and vision articulated in the UN Charter. The honorees who are mainly advocates, business leaders, UN humanitarian workers, and more, strive for a more equitable and sustainable world.

Chimamanda was honoured with the Global Leadership Award for her work using literature and storytelling to connect with people across generations and cultures on issues of gender and racial equality as well as for being a leader on the frontlines of global progress. This comes after Adichie’s Half of A Yellow Sun was recently named in BBC’s 100 Novels that shaped our world.

From transforming the global food system to defending human rights to using literature to connect with individuals on issues of equality, the ‘We the Peoples’ honorees continue to make invaluable contributions to the world. The foundation recognises that their work brings to life the goals enshrined in the UN Charter – to promote peace, justice, and fundamental human rights for all people.

This year’s ceremony included remarks from UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed.

Ngozi Adichie is not just the first and only Nigerian honoree but also the youngest African to receive the UN Foundation Global Leadership Award. Previous honorees include former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton as well as Oprah Winfrey and former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan.

Editor’s note: An inspiring video has been created in her honour for readers to watch the award ceremony at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sk0JzPmiS3I&feature=youtu.be