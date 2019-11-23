Landslides and floods caused by torrential rains have killed at least 24 people in Kenya, officials said on Saturday.

At least 17 people were buried overnight by landslides in West Pokot County, north of the capital Nairobi, county commissioner Apollo Okello told dpa.

READ ALSO: 40, 000 persons displaced by floods in Borno – UN



A family of seven people was swept away by floods in another part of the county, Okello said.

An undisclosed number of people were missing on Saturday, while infrastructure including roads and bridges had been damaged, according to Emmanuel Ameme, a coordinator for the National Government Affirmative Action Fund.

Heavy rainfall continued on Saturday, with the Kenya Red Cross sending rescue teams into affected areas.

“The rivers are swelling again, so the damage might even be worse,” Okello told dpa.