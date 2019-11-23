Nigerian comedian, actor, and film producer, Ayodeji Richard Makun , a.k.a A.Y, has bagged a deal with the Huawen Movie group in China, to collaborate on the making of his next project, ‘30 Days.’

Ayodeji Richard Makun A.Y

This would be the first deal championed by AY in collaboration with Chinese film industry and Nigerian Nollywood industry.

In an Instagram post by AY, @aycomedian who was recently in China, the film producer and actor revealed that he had a meeting with executives of Huawen Movie group.

He captioned the picture of himself at the Chinese office of the media group. Where he wrote: “we are looking at a brighter future for Nollywood,”

He said he was joined on the journey by Mr Wang, Chairman Huahua Media, and Moses Babatope of the Filmone Entertainment.

In a chat with CNN Africa, Babatope says the Chinese collaboration will open up Nollywood to Chinese cinema audience and create better quality movies.

“We will be exposed to a worthwhile and moving Chinese film market. It’s like skipping many hurdles and getting access to an existing mature market,” Babatope said.

AY’s entry into Nollywood was with the production of ‘30 Days in Atlanta’. The production shot in collaboration with the Atlanta government was an epic that paved the way for Nigerian comic films in cinemas.

‘30 Days in China’ joins Makun’s comedy franchise, which includes ’30 days in Atlanta’ and ’10 days in Sun City,’ where he films adventures in new countries. (NAN)