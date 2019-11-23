The Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema has denied allegations by United State Justice Department of bank and money laundering leveled against him

Mrs Ejiro Eghagh too denied United State Justice Department report.

Allen Onyema in a statement on Saturday by A.O. Alegeh & Co. reacting to the reports by the United States Department of Justice which announced the allegations on Friday night said ‘on behalf of Allen Onyema, we hereby state that he strongly denies and will vigorously defend himself against the allegations made against him by the US Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia in relation to purchase of Aircraft, Aircraft spares and Aircraft maintenance.

The statement further said that ‘none of the allegations involve any third party funds but relate to his funds utilized in the Airline business. There is no allegation that any Bank [in the United States, Nigeria or elsewhere], suffered any financial or any loss whatsoever. ‘

He also said that: ‘The allegations are unfounded and strange to him. Allen Onyema has a track record built on honesty and integrity and will take all necessary steps to clear his good name and hard earned reputation. He looks forward to an opportunity to rebut these allegations in Court.’

The United States federal grand jury after investigation by law enforcement agents said Onyema’s suspiciously started moving funds in 2010 using a string of foundations he had set up to open bank accounts in the United States.

The report said Onyema moved funds from his foundations to conduct commercial transactions on behalf of his airlines and other businesses that federal authorities later found to be fictitious.

The United States Department of Justice said he allegedly issued several fraudulent letters of credit to American banks through banks in Nigeria to purchase aircraft and equipment. American banks used included Bank of America and Wells Fargo and Bank of Montreal in Canada.

The United States Department of Justice said Onyema transfers about $44.9 million between 2010 and 2018.

If found guilty of the charges, Mr Onyema stands to forfeit about $14 million currently trapped in bank accounts linked to him in the U.S. and Canada.

Also reacting to the allegation Mrs Ejiro Eghagh denied United State Justice Department allegations saying : ‘none of the allegations involve any third party funds but relate to funds belonging to her employer and utilized in the Airline business.’

Eghagh’s statement reads: ‘On behalf of Mrs Ejiro Eghagha, we hereby state that she strongly denies and will vigorously defend herself against the allegations made against her by the US Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia in relation to purchase of Aircraft, Aircraft spares and Aircraft maintenance for her employer.

None of the allegations involve any third party funds but relate to funds belonging to her employer and utilized in the Airline business. There is no allegation that any Bank [in the United States, Nigeria or elsewhere], Company or individual suffered any financial or any loss whatsoever.

The allegations are unfounded and strange to her. Mrs Ejiro Eghagha has built her reputation as a seasoned, honest and responsible person and will take all necessary steps to clear her good name and hard earned reputation. She looks forward to an opportunity to rebut these allegations in Court.