President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will not seek a third term.
Buhari speaking at the meeting of the National Executive Council NEC of the All Progressives Congress APC said he will not ‘make the mistake of attempting a third term or whatever term.’
“I am not going to make
“Besides age, I swore by the holy book that I believe in and will go by the constitution.
“I know I am in my last term and I can afford to be reckless because I am not going to ask for anybody’s vote.” Buhari said
