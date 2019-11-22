President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will not seek a third term.

Buhari speaking at the meeting of the National Executive Council NEC of the All Progressives Congress APC said he will not ‘make the mistake of attempting a third term or whatever term.’

“I am not going to make mistake of attempting a third term or whatever term.

6 migrants found dead on Libyan shoreline- UN agency



“Besides age, I swore by the holy book that I believe in and will go by the constitution.

“I know I am in my last term and I can afford to be reckless because I am not going to ask for anybody’s vote.” Buhari said