Kano State Government says it is studying the ruling of Kano High Court on the creation of four new Emirates in the state with a view to taking immediate appropriate action.

This is even as residents of the state took to the streets in protest over the court ruling.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, and sent to the Daily Times on Thursday, regretted that despite the constitutional power and authority conferred on the State Assembly on such progressive and important issue, the court ruled otherwise.

Border Closure: IPMAN urges FG to repeal ban on petrol supply to nation’s borders

Accordingly therefore, the statement added that the Government will not fold its arms and concede such constitutional powers in the interest of the well-being of the people and general development of the state.

Malam Garba said despite the ruling, the government still recognises them as First Class Emirs and will continue dealing with them as such.

The state government therefore advised people to be calm, law-abiding and await further action.

Meanwhile, hundreds of youth across the four emirates councils staged a peaceful protest over the verdict by the state high court on Thursday, nullifying the creation of four additional first class Emirates and the emirs by the state government.

The youths, simultaneously staged the protest at Karaye, Rano, Bichi and Gaya emirates, carrying placards with various inscriptions.

At Karaye emirate, it was gathered that the youths converged at the local government Secretariat along Rogo road and trekked to emir’s palace which is about 2 kilometres away.

The protesters included women, school boys and angry youths holding placards written: “We stand by our emirate;” and “We stand with emir of Karaye” among others.

However, at Bichi emirate, dozens of youths were sighted at some spots in the town preparing to proceed for the protest, while others were seen carrying placards around the emir’s palace in protest to the court’s decision.

In Rano emirate, it was the same thing as some youths and women were sighted around the emir’s palace, shouting ‘bamu yadda ba’ in Hausa parlance, meaning it is unacceptable.

In Gaya, dozens of youths had staged the protest, as some of them were hanging banners and placards on motorbikes that carried inscriptions that showed their displeasure over the decision of the court to sack the emirs.

It was also learnt that security operatives had been deployed to the four emirates in a bid to avert possible breakdown of law and order.

Recall that on Thursday, a Kano State High Court, presided over by Justice Usman Na’abba nullified the creation of the emirates on the ground that the decision had violated section 101 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Government (as amended).

The suit was filed by the then House of Assembly member, representing Gwarzo Local Government constituency, Rabiu Saleh Gwarzo challenging the law, assented by Ganduje on May 8 that established the four additional emirates.