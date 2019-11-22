Abuja – Some cultural stakeholders on Thursday urged the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to educate Nigerians on the need to embrace Nigeria-made products.

They gave the advice during the investment session at the ongoing International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) at the Federal Capital Territory Exhibition Pavilion, Abuja.

The stakeholders said that NOA had not lived up to its responsibility of re-orientating Nigerians on culture and embracing locally made products.

According to them, this has discouraged many local manufacturers from focusing on developing themselves and being creative as Nigerians are fond of abandoning local products.

Mrs Ezenwa Osunsanya, Chief Executive Officer, Le-Look Crafts, said that NOA had been quiet about promoting Made-in-Nigeria goods.

She said that NOA ought to be carrying out regular retreats to orientate Nigerians on appreciating their products and what they stood to gain.

She said by now, NOA ought to have many platforms where they could be encouraging Nigerians to wear locally made fabrics in all cultural ministries at least once in a week.

“NOA should wake up to its responsibility of re-orienting Nigerians’ mindset.

“Nigerians should stop being defined by western made bags, shoes and other products.

”Nigerians should embrace Made-In-Nigeria goods to boost our economy,” she said.

Osunsanya said that the company had been improving on the quality of its products as it learnt some of the Chinese technology to be adopted.

Also, Dr Ranti Ojo, Senior Lecturer, University of Abuja, History and Diplomatic Studies Department, said that Nigerian economy would have received serious boost if NOA had performed its duty over the years.

He urged Nigerians to give special interest to indigenous technology in producing locally, regardless of the irregularities in the society.

He said that the level of technological advancement an individual could accommodate signified such individual’s level of civilisation

He also urged Nigerians to engage in research in order to develop locally made products.

”I advise Nigerians to make use of what we have to achieve success, there are raw materials everywhere that can be translated to wealth for us.

“NOA on its path, should encourage local manufacturers by continuous re-orientating Nigerians on the essence of embracing local products,” he said.

Mrs Maureen Chukwura, Chief Executive Officer, Visual Dynamics Limited, charged Nigerians on proper branding and packaging of food products to encourage international recognition and patronage.

She said that Nigerians interested in manufacturing should remain confident and focused to be successful.

Mrs Christie Adejoh, a legal practitioner, urged the National Council for Arts and Culture to organise seminars on product presentation for Nigerian artists and craftsmen.

She said that many Nigerians were very talented but did not know how to market their wares well enough to attract the right kind of customers.

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), urged Nigerians to take conscious efforts to appreciate Nigeria products

“We need to be proud of who we are as a country for us and embrace our products,” he said. (NAN)