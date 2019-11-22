PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel says he is unhappy about Neymar’s decision to attend the Davis Cup in Madrid.

The Brazilian striker has been out of action with a hamstring injury since the start of October and made the trip to Spain during the recent international break as a guest of former Barcelona team-mate Gerard Pique.

It was a decision which disappointed Tuchel, who said: “What can I do? I’m not his father. I’m not the police. I’m the coach.