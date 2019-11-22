.Senate yet to receive Buhari’s request – Lawan

The Presidency on Thursday re- launched fresh move to get Mr. Ibrahim Magu confirmed as substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This is as the Federal Government wanted the National Assembly to pass all anti – corruption legislation undergoing legislative processes at the 9th Assembly.

Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itsay Sagay, on Thursday, during a courtesy visit on the Senate President, Dr, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, pleaded that the legislature should confirm the acting Chairman without delay.

Describing Magu as a fighter who has done well fighting corruption, Sagay said: “We are really very happy to be here to interact with your highly exalted office. We must commend your leadership for speedy passage of the budget and the change in the nation’s calendar year being effected by the National Assembly leadership.

“We equally urge you to pass anti-corruption bills and other similar bills that would aid anti-corruption fight.

“We are calling on the Senate to consider speedy confirmation of the Acting Chairman of EFCC who has done wonderfully believing that EFCC activities would support the commitment of the 9th Senate”.

He further charged lawmakers to ensure that their Constituency projects gets to the people, adding “the issue of Constituency project has been a controversial one, but I believe it is in the interest of this country.”

Responding, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the Senate is yet to receive any formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari for Magu’s confirmation.

Lawan commended PACAC for being vocal against corruption and their support for the ninth Senate.

He said external supports have assisted the lawmakers to remain focused on their legislative activities.