The Nigeria Police Force in Ondo state has called on the public to give useful information to the command that can lead to the rescue of a one-year-old boy, Kolawole Gold, who went missing in a church in Akure.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr. Femi Joseph, made the call in a statement in Akure.

“The Ondo state Police Command wishes to inform the general public, especially the good people of Ondo state, about the sudden and unfortunate disappearance of a little boy by name Kolawole Gold.

“Gold was last seen in a church programme holding at Sotitobire Church, Oshinle Quarters, Akure with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kolawole, on November 10 at about 11.30 a.m.

Read Also: Man in court for giving false information to police

“The boy, who is one-year-old and light-skinned, can speak and understand Yoruba and English languages,’’ Joseph stated.

According to the police spokesman, the command has since launched an investigation into the incident.

“We urged anyone with useful information that can lead the police to where the boy can be found or rescued to quickly inform the nearest police station or call any of the following phone numbers: 07068370450, 07034313903, 08032905251 and 0806015 9998,’’ Joseph said.