Mr Yakubu Datti, Commissioner of Lands, Survey and Town Planning, on Thursday issued 238 Certificates of Occupancy (Cs of O), and 815 Right of Occupancy (R of O), in Jos.

Dati, in a speech at the ceremony, said that government was committed to restoring confidence and guaranteeing access to land titles for the citizens.

He said that government had simplified land documentation technology via the Plateau State Geographic Information System (PLAGIS), to enable applicants get their documentation within 21 days.

“The ministry has keyed into the Plateau State Development Plan and has embarked on reorientation and human capital development.

“PLAGIS is gradually eradicating past sharp practices and unnecessary bottlenecks to ensure effective and efficient land documentation through the application of technology,” he said.

He advised members of the public and organisations to ensure they were up to date with their titled documents as the ministry would soon apprehend and prosecute defaulters.

Dati said that titled documents would enable owners to access loan and fast track the ease of doing business within the state.

He urged land owners within the state to make use of the opportunity to get their document as Gov. Simon Lalong was committed to providing layouts for agriculture, tourism, mining and industries. (NAN)