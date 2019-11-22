.Accuses Nolan, ICIL of money laundering, tax evasion, failure to submit VAT return

The Federal Government on Thursday filed a 32-count amended charge against Goidel Ltd, ICIL Ltd and James Nolan, a British national associated with Process and Industrial Development (P&ID).

James Nolan is a signatory to the account of the Process & Industrial Development (P&ID) who obtained $9.6 billion dollars judgment debt against the Federal Government.

Nolan and his two companies were initially facing trial on 15-count charge before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court for alleged money laundering, but now face 32 counts charge.

In the 32 amended charge, Nolan and ICIL were charged with money laundering and failure to report transaction to the Federal Ministry Trade and Industry.

The firm’s being designated non-financial institution (BNFI) failed to report in writing the lodgments of various sums of monies as prescribed under the section 10 (1) (b) of money laundering Act.

The defendants were also charged with offences of tax evasion and failure to submit value added tax return.

They used various huge sums of money between January and December 2007 within the jurisdiction of the court when he lawfully ought to have known that the money were unlawful proceeds from tax evasion.

The first EFCC witness, Adewale Akinseye, who gave his testimony on Wednesday, continued on Thursday under cross examination by Paul Erokoro (SAN).

Adewale said he was the GTB account officer for Process & Industrial Development Limited and that he made copious statement to EFCC in that regards.

He recalled in the statement that he identified Jabesola Awoyinfa and Adamu Usman as the directors of P&ID, adding that the account was initiated on August 2006.

In his statement, the witness stated that 76,170 Dollars was the inflow from the account of P&ID in care of K. Creppy to P&ID to commence the transaction on Sept 5, 2006 and the sum of 135 dollars was the inflow care of K. Creepy Company Ltd to P&ID Nigeria Ltd.

He said he got the figures from the record sent to EFCC by GTB which included statement of Account and foreign exchange in flow to Nigeria.

It is important to know the difference between P&ID and P&ID Nigeria Ltd, he said, adding that the information on the transfer referred to accounts outside the country to Nigeria accounts.

The names of accounts from which the funds were transferred were stated as P&ID, he said, adding that he did not have enough information to explain their relationship.

He, however, maintained that the fund were sent in care of K. Creepy Company Ltd.

He said that on April 13, 2007 an inflow of 50,000 Dollars from P&ID care of K. Creepy Ltd was sent to P&ID Nigeria Ltd.

He said a company could send fund on behalf of another company but he could not give a scenario or a specific circumstances under which this had happened.

Asked if the P&ID has sent it through Boko Haram or Al-Qaeda, he said that sanction list are sent to banks all over the world, such that the banks would not affect transferred sum because proceed are verified.

He agreed with the defence counsel that there are organisations precluded from doing business with banks.

The witness said that he didn’t know that K Creepy is a world leading financial, tax, and audit firm providing service to banks.