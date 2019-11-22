Over 50 passengers on RwandAir flight WB305 from Dubai to Lagos via Kigali who landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) are still to get their baggage after two days after arriving in the country.

This unfortunate incident has seen some passengers frustratingly lounging around the MMIA waiting ad-infintum for their baggage to arrive to no avail.

A passenger who narrated the ongoing situation to reporters explained that today November 22 made it the second day without their baggage and they are yet to be sure when it will arrive giving that there have been no concrete assurances.

According to him, they were supposed to fly in from Dubai with an Airbus A320 but were surprised when the aircraft arrived and it turned out to be a 737-800.

He further explained that even on arrival date, the aircraft had to be diverted to Uganda before it went to Kigali with the passengers being told it was due to inclement weather and when the 737-800 eventually landed in Kigali, an Airbus A320 WB305 was deployed to return them to Nigeria, the bigger aircraft touched down without their baggage to many of their consternation.

“As I speak to you there are about 50 of us without our baggage when they changed the aircraft I was suspicious but because this aircraft was bigger my fears were allayed a bit but because of the full flight, I was still sceptical. When we landed we went to baggage claims and none of our baggage came in. No one said anything to us which was wrong

“Eventually, we were told to come back tomorrow and here I am, the flight has landed and still no baggage, although they have assured it will come tomorrow, they also gave same assurances for today. I have gone home and come back today and still the same situation

Further confirmation from the Consumer Protection Department of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) indicate that most passengers on Rwand Air have collected their luggage while others have not. They confirmed that the Duty Manager assured the remaining baggage will arrive tomorrow.