The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is closing in on the $200m deal for a textile industry to be operated by the anchor tenant at the Benin Enterprise Park (BEP), as part of concerted efforts to industrialise the state.

The governor held meetings in China, during which Edo State’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) team and the developers of the BEP, Amaya Capital, visited the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shandong Provincial People’s Government for final talks with investors. The meeting targeted at attracting more companies to expand into the BEP.

The State Government is also in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for the promotion of investment in the Cotton, Textiles and Garments (CTG) sector. The BEP would be a key CTG powerhouse in Nigeria with the investment.

The Governor and his team were received by Mr. Ling Wen (Vice Governor of Shandong Province), Mr. Li Yongsen (Deputy Director), Mr. Sun Qiang (China International Chamber of Commerce, Shandong Sub-Province), Mrs Jiang Jie and Mrs Sun Meiju (Shandong Department of Commerce).

The Shandong Province is the third largest province in China by population and GDP, growing into a powerhouse for manufacturing and export.

This visit is important for the state government’s strategy to attract more companies to expand into the BEP.

Obaseki spoke on the advantages of investing in Edo State with fiscal policies, investments on infrastructure, transportation, education and security which are focused on creating an enabling environment for local and international investors.

The governor noted that the state has continued to invest in critical sectors to enable large inflow of private capital, industries including investors from Shandong Province.

The Deputy Director, Mr. Li Yongshen, said his team were impressed with the work by the Godwin Obaseki-led administration in the last 3 years, praising the governor’s foresight and desire to drive economic rejuvenation of the state through industrial projects.

He called for the immediate establishment of a trade programme between Shandong Province and Edo State.