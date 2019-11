Talents are dying, Here in Nigeria, a Nigerian girl by name Nwobodo Favour Chisimdi Emerald , a student of university of Nigeria nsukka speaks six foreign languages even without leaving the country.

READ ALSO: Zimbabwe sacks 435 doctors over illegal strike



She speaks Korean Spanish Swahili shona Tagalog and Indonesian fluently, she’s talented she’s fluent, its not easy, she’s an inspiration to many souls on her Facebook account @favy chisimdi



And Instagram @favybusonma