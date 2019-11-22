A 28 –year-old man, Sunday Kayode on Friday, appeared in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing snail and bitter cola worth N70,000.

The Prosecutor, Insp James Obaletan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in Sept. at Idi-Ope area, Olode in Ifetedo, Ife South Local Government Area of Osun.

READ ALSO: Police seek useful information on missing boy in Ondo



Obaletan said that the property belonged to one Mrs Adeogun Waliyat.

He also said that the offence contravened Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to one-count charge of stealing.

The Defence counsel, Mrs Innocentia Akhigbe, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term, pledging that her client would not jump bail but would produce responsible sureties.

The Magistrate, Bose Idowu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like amount.

Idowu ordered that surety must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction as well as produce three recent passport photographs.

She, therefore, adjourned until Dec. 18, for hearing.