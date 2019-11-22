Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can admits he’s “trying to change” things about his situation at Juventus amid reported interest from Manchester United.

Germany international Can joined Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2018, but he’s found himself on the fringes of things since the arrival of former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri this summer.

Can has made just four appearances in Serie A this season, and was left out of Juve’s squad for the Champions’ League group stages.

Having left Liverpool under something of a cloud following the expiration of his Reds contract, a return to the Premier League at United has been mooted, although the 25-year-old remained tight-lipped over that possibility when speaking after Germany’s 6-1 win over Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

“I’m still a Juventus player,”

“Obviously I’m not satisfied with my situation, but I’m keeping my foot on the accelerator and I give 100 per cent in every training session.

“I’m trying to change my situation, no player is happy when they don’t play.

“That’s my situation in Turin right now and I’ll have to think about what makes the most sense to me over the winter.

“I certainly see myself staying in Turin, but the situation must change,” Can said.