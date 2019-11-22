Abuja – The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen . Godswill Akpabio, has called on Nigerians to support security agencies to secure the nation.

Akpabio, made the call on Thursday, at the public presentation of a book tilted “Moblisation for National Security and Development” by Brig.-Gen. Dominic Udofa in Abuja.

He noted that national security engenders national development, adding that the book was timely due to the security challenges bedeviling the country.

The minister commended the Armed Forces for their sacrifices and dedication in the face of daunting security challenges.

He said that since security is everybody’s business, all stakeholders must mobilise for national development to take place.

“Let all key into this, security is everybody’s business, if we can all come together, we will bring development to the country.

“The book will give us an insight into the thoughts of the author, his past experiences and the title of the book is very apt,” he said.

He advised that empowerment of the youths and other groups would go a long way in reducing youth restiveness and other vices.

Speaking, Udofa said the experience for the book came from experiences in peace keeping missions.

He said the mobilisation of the grassroots would go along way in addressing the issue of insecurity in the country. (NAN)