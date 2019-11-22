By Chioma Joseph

Lagos State Government through the State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) on Thursday, handed over 25 patrol vehicles to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

The vehicles were this afternoon handed over to the new State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumusu at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Presenting the vehicles on behalf of the Chairman and Board of the fund, the Executive Secretary, Abdulrrazaq Balogun stated that the vehicles were part of the periodic injection of additiona vehicles to enhance the operational coverage and increase the visibility of police in the state.

Balogun added that the provision of additional vehicles would assist the police in combating crime, especially at the yuletide period when crime is always on the rise.

He noted that the fund appreciated the strides of RRS in combating crime in the state adding that the feedback it has been getting from Lagosians on the assistance of the squad has been very positive. He added that the funds would continue to support the squad.

He thanked the donors for supporting the funds and members of the Nigerian Police Force for committing their lives towards safety of lives and property of the people.

Receiving the vehicles, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu assured that the police would make judicious use of the vehicles.

He stated that the handing over of the vehicles would serve as challenge to the police to ensure that lives and property of people are protected at all times.

He thanked funds but also solicited for more logistics to enhance the operational performance of the police in the state.

Also in attendance were the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu and Assistant Commissioner of Police Adewale Ajao.

