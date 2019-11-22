The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Wednesday declared a state of emergency on traffic management and control in the State, and drafted an additional one thousand policemen to work 24 hours shift for traffic management.

This development comes barely two day after Odumosu took over as Commissioner of Police, Lagos State.

Concerned about the terrible traffic situation in the state, the new commissioner of police, had ordered the immediate deployment of additional additional police officers to traffic duties.

The CP took the decision during an emergency meeting, where he summoned Senior Police officers and heads of police traffic units to a meeting at the Command Headquarters to review the current traffic situation in the State.

In attendance were Deputy Commissioners of Police Department of Finance and Administration, Department of Operations, Criminal Investigation Department and Rapid Response Squad, Area Commanders, Area Operations Officers, State Traffic Officer, Divisional Traffic Officers across the State and the Chairman Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special offences , among others.

The CP also reviewed the time for duty report for Traffic Officers to take care of the peak hours. “ Traffic duties Officers will now run shifts between 10am and 10pm while the second shift will be 10pm to 10am, providing 24hours coverage. They will all operate in their usual reflective jackets.

“ The measure will help in ensuring free flow of traffic and will also curb the menace of traffic robbery. I therefore call on Lagosians to accord the Police Officers on traffic duties maximum cooperation in the discharge of their statutory duties. All road users are enjoined to obey traffic laws, ” he said.