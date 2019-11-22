The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has urged youths to take ownership of the anti-corruption fight in the country.

A representative of the ICPC, Mr. Laban Lakum, stated this at an engagement meeting with youth leaders on anti-corruption behavioural approach and social norms held in Bauchi.

He said that the fight against corruption would yield better results when Nigerian youth see it as their own agenda, adding that corruption is a sin and charged the youth to have a genuine fear of God in all their dealings.

“For the war against corruption to be successful, the youth must own it in all ramifications. ICPC is very appreciative of the overwhelming support of youth and ordinary Nigerians.

“If we have achieved success in discharging our mandate, it is because the people are very engaged with what we do,” he said

Lakum reminded the participants that the meeting is for all Nigerians to do the right thing, adding that “if we get this right, Nigeria will have gotten it right.”

A lecturer with the Bauchi state University, Gadau, Malam Jamilu Yaya, also spoke on the need to root out corruption in the system, stating that “each and every one of us should deploy whatever weapon we have against the monster called corruption.”

He observed that no community, society or country can develop when corruption is entrenched in every facet of its existence.

Earlier, the Executive Director Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative (FAWOYDI) in Bauchi, Hajiya Maryam Garba, said that corruption is the fall -out of bad leadership and lack of integrity and ethics, and is the bane of the nation’s under-development.”

Businessman appears in court for alleged N870,000 fraud

She said the objective of the meeting is an effort to positively change attitudes, values and behaviours of the youth to do the right things at all times.

The theme of the meeting was: “To trigger anti- corruption actions among youth leaders” and participants were drawn from Taraba, Gombe, Adamawa and Bauchi states with the support of The Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice.