A man, his wife and a son were at the late hours of Thursday night attacked and gruesomely murdered by unknown men at the north bank area of Makurdi the Benue state capital.

The man who according to sources is identified as Greg Indyor were said to have been strangled along side his wife and son master Terkumaiwuese Indyor at their residence by suspected assassins whose mission is yet to be ascertained.

Daily Times gathered that the incident took place at Yogbo road North bank in Makurdi when the assailants arrived the residence of the victims and forced their way through to commit the act and fled the scene without carting away any valuables item in the house.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Benue State Command, DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the incident, saying a husband, wife and their son were found dead in their house leaving a surviving two year old daughter.

She said the cause of the death is not yet known as the case is under investigation to unravel the mystery and those behind the act.

It will be recall that only this week Monday, a family of four were killed by fire inferno at the Kwararafa quarters in Makurdi as their bodies have been buried at Ipav in Gboko local government area in Benue state.