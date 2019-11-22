The Federal Government is to establish regional courts to try and prosecute illegal miners in the country.

Minister of State, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, said this on Thursday in Obosi when he paid a visit to Igwe Chidubem Iweka, the 3rd of Obosi.

“It will interest you to know that we are on the verge of working on a regional court against illegal mining in the country.

“Once this court is established, if you are caught engaging in illegal mining, there will be no fine, anybody that is caught will be sent to prison.

“And if you go to prison for two years, your life is already messed up and you can never be reasonable in the society again,” the minister said.

See why Jose Mourinho chose Tottenham over Arsenal, unbelievable!

He noted that the country is blessed with over 25 mineral deposits that could help change its fortune beyond where it is today.

He added that it was, however, unfortunate that illegal mining activities and corruption were adversely affecting the country’s economy.

He stressed that while the Federal Government was not stopping anyone from going into mining activities, due process should be followed and mining licences obtained from relevant authorities.

The minister added that royalty should also be paid to the Federal Government to enable it meet its responsibility of providing infrastructure across the federation.

