The Nigerian Customs Services has approved the promotion of four senior officers and 2,508 other officers in the junior cadre of the Service.

This was contained in a statement signed by Joseph Attah, Customs Public Relations Officer.

“The Nigeria Customs Service Board has approved the appointment of One (1) Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, three (3) Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs and promotion of 2,508 officers to various ranks.The promotion, which has 1st January 2018 as the effective date is broken down as follows: “The newly appointed members of management are DCG David Chikan, ACG Kashim Ajiya, ACG Dinatu Umaru and ACG Yusuf Bashar. Deputy Comptrollers promoted to the rank of Comptroller are AD Sanusi, US Buhari, AI Alfa among others,” the statement said.

The statement added that the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) while congratulating the new members of management and the promoted officers, charged them to see their elevations as a call to greater responsibilities.Ali urged them to double their efforts to consolidate on the gains of the on-going Service reforms