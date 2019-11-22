Ibrahim Saheed, 43, on Friday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N870,000 from a trader on the false pretence of buying some bags of onion for him from the North.

The defendant, a businessman, who resides at 16, Aderitan St., Ogba, Lagos is being tried for obtaining by false pretences, stealing and fraud.

READ ALSO: Man in court for giving false information to police



The prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed in August at Ogba, Lagos.

Ogu alleged that the defendant obtained N870,000 from Kehinde Kazeem on the false pretence of helping him to buy bags of onions from the North.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant had since then been avoiding the complainant and all efforts to get back his money failed.

“The complainant reported the case at the police station and the defendant was tracked down by the police,” he said.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravenes Sections 287, 314 and 323 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him.

The chief magistrate, Mr J. A Adegun, admitted the defendant to a N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adegun, adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for mention.