Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has donated 1, 000 books to pupils of his alma mater, Unguwar Sarki Musulmi LEA Primary School, Kaduna.

Buratai, who began his educational pursuit at the school in 1967, has remodelled and furnished the primary school to enhance teaching and learning by teachers, and pupils.

The LEA primary school was established in 1953 and Buratai said his intervention is to reawaken the reading culture among pupils of the school.

Buratai, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Farouq Yahya, noted that the school was in a deplorable condition before the renovation.

He said that “reading is very important to students, it is in furtherance of that and as a teacher having known the essence of learning, donated about 1, 000 copies of this book titled; The legend of Buratai, to the school.”

The army chief urged other Nigerians to also remember and support the schools they passed through, “so that we can also go and give back to the system which has made us.

Buratai said that the intervention is also “to kick start and reawaken us to the culture of reading.”

Head Teacher of the school, Mrs. Saadatu Umar commended Buratai for renovating the school, furnishing it and providing it with relevant books.

Mrs. Umar urged well -meaning Nigerians to always give back to the schools that made them, in order to help others to grow.

She gave the assurance that the school management would maintain the structure and improve on the teaching methodology to make the environment conducive for learning.

“We are assuring you that we shall make judicious use of the books and follow the lessons in it,” Mrs. Umar stressed.