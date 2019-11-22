Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow Movement, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare (aka Mandate) have sued the Department of State Services, DSS, Director General, Yusuf Bichi and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, before an Abuja Federal High Court over his continued detention.

Sowore, Bakare in the lawsuit alleged gross violation of their constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights and are seeking damages of N500million each

The suit marked FHC/ABJ /C51409/2019, and supported by a 21-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Abubakar Marshall and accompanied by a written address, Saharareporters reports.

“A declaration that the detention of the applicant from November 7, 2019 till date in violation of the order for his release made on November 6, 2019 is illegal as it violates his fundamental right to liberty guaranteed by Section 35 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 6 of African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement Act (CAP A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“An order of this court compelling the respondents to pay to the applicant the sum of N500,000, 000, 00 ( Five hundred million naira) as general and aggravated damages for the illegal violation of the applicant’s fundamental right to life, dignity of his person, fair hearing, health, freedom of movement and freedom of association.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further violating the applicant’s fundamental rights in any manner whatsoever and however without lawful justification.”

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), is joined in the suit.

Sowore was arrested in Lagos on August 3, 2019 for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to demand a better country from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The government has accused him of insulting President Buhari and planning to bring down his government – charges observers around the world including leading legal practitioners describe as frivolous and laughable.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had recently ordered the release of Sowore alongside Olawale Adebayo.

The DSS was yet to comply with the order and claimed that no surety had come to take Sowore on bail.

Few weeks ago, a group of protesters led by Deji Adeyanju alleged that they were given N1m to stop the protest demanding for Sowore’s release.

The DSS, however, said it will release Sowore if his sureties come forward for documentation.