Pochettino understood to be on list of candidates for vacant role at Bundesliga giants, who previously said interim boss Hansi Flick would be in temporary charge at least until January.

Mauricio Pochettino is being considered by Bayern Munich to take over as permanent manager at the Allianz Arena.

Pochettino departed Hotspur Way this week after five years in charge, guiding the club to their first Champions League final last term.

The 47-year-old has a £12.5m compensation clause in his Spurs contract and the figure is set to be paid to him in instalments.

If he is re-employed during the three to six month period of notice, those staggered payments to him from his former club would immediately cease.

Real Madrid also see the former Spurs boss as a potential option in summer 2020, according to reports.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel, and former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick have all distanced themselves from the managerial position at Bayern in recent weeks.

Arsene Wenger recently quashed any links with the Bayern job by returning to the game as FIFA’s new chief of global football development.