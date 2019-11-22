The Nigerian Army Women Corps says it will be conducting free medical outreach and environmental sanitation for members of the public and indigenes of Enugu East Local Government Area.

The corps said that the two services are part of the series of activities of the ongoing ‘Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1’’ in the South-East geo-political zone.

Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Col. Aliyu Yusuf, said this in a statement made available to journalists in Enugu.

“The free medical outreach is scheduled to take place on at Amoji Nike Community Abakpa in Enugu East Local Government Area; while the environmental sanitation will take place at Abakpa Market in same local government area on same date.

“The two exercises are part of the Nigerian Army efforts to win the hearts and minds of the civil populace for the enhancement of ‘Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1’ in Sector 5 which is located in Enugu state.

“As part of the medical outreach programme, professional medical personnel will be deployed at the venue to offer free medical treatment of various ailments, free medical tests, and distributions of medical aids to children and adults.

“The activities will provide usual platform to further strengthen the long standing civil-military-relations between the army and the civil populace,’’ he said.

Yusuf also urged the public to take advantage of the opportunity to get the free medical services.