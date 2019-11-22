Nigeria’s profile in the aviation industry has continued to rise with honours and award in recognition of its contribution to industry growth and development.The Director, Public Affairs, James Odaudu, the latest honour was bestowed on the country at 50th Anniversary celebration of the African Civil Aviation Commission in Dakar, Senegal.

In his address, the Secretary General of the Commission, Tefera Tefera, said the honour was in recognition of Nigeria’s outstanding support provided to AFCAC over the past 50 years, and urged it to keep providing the required leadership to the Commission.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Nigeria’s immediate past representative at the International Civil Aviation organisation (ICAO), Capt. Musa Nuhu appreciated AFCAC for recognising Nigeria’s roles in repositioning the aviation industry in Africa.

He pledged the nation’s continued support to the Commission in its quest to bequeath an aviation industry premised on safety and security.

It will be recalled that the International Civil Aviation organisation (ICAO), during its recent 40th General Assembly in Montreal, Canada honoured Nigeria for its contribution to the improvement in the safety and security of the aviation industry.