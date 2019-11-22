The Nigerian Army Women’s Corps (NAWC) on Friday administered free medical treatment to 265 residents of Amorji-Nike community in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu state.



The NAWC’s medical outreach, which is part of the “Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1’’ for Sector 5 in the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, featured health counselling, medical test and check-ups.

The team also undertook the distribution of free drugs, insecticide treated nets and de-worming of children.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court Judgment: Tambuwal dedicates victory to God





Speaking on the occasion, Brig.-Gen. Sylvester Oloyede, Commander of 82 Division, said that medical outreach was part of Nigerian Army’s efforts to win the hearts and minds of the civil populace for the enhancement of the exercise in the state.



“This medical outreach has provided a good platform to further strengthen and deepen the long-standing civil-military-relations,’’ he said.



Col. Dorothy Ojie, Chief of Staff of NAWC, Abuja, said that the corps’ medical outreach was meant to solve the health challenges of remote communities.



Ojie also said that the exercise showed that the Nigerian Army had Nigerians at heart in its operations.



“The medical outreach and other services being carried out by the NAWC is to showcase the community-service orientation of the Nigerian Army, which is part of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai’s vision of making the Nigerian Army a professional force.



“We are also here to showcase to the community that their young girls both at the school leaving certificate or graduate levels can join the NAWC, where their career and academic progress would be guaranteed,’’ Ojie said.



The Traditional Ruler of Amorji-Nike Community, Igwe Titus Okolo, lauded the Nigerian Army for the free drugs and other medications it provided for the people of the community.



“This is the first of its kind. It is heart-warning that the Nigerian Army can remember us today and bring lots of free drugs, nets and health counselling to improve the lives of our people.

“I believe that the community will build on this new-found relationship and our relationship with the Nigerian Army will grow more than this,’’ Okolo, who is also the Chairman, Enugu East Traditional Rulers’ Council, said.



A beneficiary of the gesture, Mrs Helen Ngwu, thanked the Nigerian Army for the drugs given to her and her child plus the insecticide treated net.



“I am overwhelmed with joy on the quantum of free drugs and health counselling I have received today.



“I will continue to thank and pray for the Nigerian Army,’’ Ngwu said.

Highpoints of the exercise were a comprehensive clean up at Abakpa Market and its environs and show-of-force in Enugu metropolis.