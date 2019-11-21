The former Blues defender has rubbished reports he played a role in blocking the Argentine striker, Aguero’s move to Stamford Bridge

John Terry has shut down claims he may have played a role in stopping Sergio Aguero from joining Chelsea nearly a decade ago.

The Blues were keen to sign the striker while he was still at Atletico Madrid and even made a £30 million (€35m/$38m) offer for the Argentine in early 2010.

The La Liga club wanted more however and the report suggested that Terry could have put Chelsea off pursuing a move any further after not being impressed by what he saw of Aguero when the two clubs played each other in the Champions’ League group stages.