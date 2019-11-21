Hundreds of youth across the four emirates councils stage a peaceful protest over the verdict by the state high court on Thursday, nullifying the creation of four additional first class Emirates and the emirs by the state government.

The youth, simultaneously staged the protest at Karaye, Rano, Bichi and Gaya emirates, carrying placards with various inscriptions.

At Karaye emirate, it was gathered that the youths converged at the local government Secretariat along Rogo road and trek to emir’s palace which is about 2 kilometres away.

The protesters include women, school boys and angry youths holding placards written, “We stand by our emirate.’ ‘We stand with emir of Karaye”, among others.

However, at Bichi emirate, dozens of youth were sighted at some spots in the town preparing to proceed for the protest, while others were een carrying placards around the emirs palace in protest to the Court’s decision.

In Rano emirate, it was the same thing as some youths and women were sighted around the emir’s palace shouting “bamu yadda ba”, meaning, “it is unacceptable” in Hausa parlance.

In Gaya, dozens of youth had staged the protest, as some of them were hanging banners and placards on motorbikes that carry inscriptions that show their displeasure over the decision of the court to sack the emirs.

It was also learnt that security operatives had been deployed to the four emirates in a bid to avert possible break of law and order.

Recall that on Thursday, a Kano State High Court, presided over by Justice Usman Na’abba nullified the creation of the emirates on the ground that the decision had violated section 101 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Government (as amended).

The suit was filed by the then House of Assembly member, representing Gwarzo Local Government constituency, Rabiu Saleh Gwarzo challenging the law, assented by Ganduje on May 8, that established the four additional emirates.