At least 825 police officers and men will participate in the November edition of Enugu State Police Command’s Monthly Fitness Exercise in the state, the command’s Sports Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, has stated.



Amaraizu, who is also the command’s Public Relations Officer, stated this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.



He explained that the monthly fitness exercise was mandatory for police personnel in the state not taking part in essential or guard duties within the hours of the exercise.



Amaraizu said that during the exercise, fliers with safety tips and command’s distress numbers would be distributed to members of the public and motorists.



He said that the exercise tagged, “Jog/Walk for Life and Agility’’, would hold on Saturday, Nov. 23, beginning from 6.00 a.m. at the command’s headquarters in Enugu.

“The exercise is in line with tenets of community-oriented policing, which is meant to draw the police closer to members of the public.



“Sports as a unifying factor will be harnessed by the command, in line with community-policing tenet to promote cooperation and oneness between the police and members of the public.



“It will also improve mental and physical alertness of participating police personnel,’’ he said.



Amaraizu said that the exercise would take participants through major streets of Enugu metropolis.



“The command will continue its engagement of relevant stakeholders for a safe and secure environment,’’ he added.

(NAN)