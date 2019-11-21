A man who repeatedly raped his mother, sister, brother’s wife has been killed by family members.

Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia arrested four members of a family for the alleged murder of their alcoholic son who they alleged raped his mother, sister and brother’s wife several times in a drunken state.

According to Datia Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Geeta Bhardwaj, details of the case were revealed by members of the family after they were questioned about the whereabouts of their 24-year-old son whose body was recovered from the Gopaldas hill area on November 12.

“The body was recovered on November 12 and post mortem revealed that he was strangulated to death. After his identification, it was found that he was an alcoholic and that his family members were fed up with him. When we questioned the family they admitted to killing their son as he used to rape his mother, sister and brother’s wife after getting drunk,” Bhardwaj said.

The deceased’s father, in his confession said that on November 11, the deceased came home in a drunken state and tried to rape his younger brother’s wife.

“He had done so several times in the past, so this time we killed him and dumped his body near the Gopaldas hill,” the father confessed.

Police have arrested the father, his wife, his younger son and younger son’s wife for the murder.

The four arrested were presented in court on Monday and have been remanded in judicial custody.