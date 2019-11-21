Following the expulsion of two Babcock students involved in a sex video that went viral on Tuesday, Nigerians have continued to react to the decisions of the University authority.

Daily times reports that the authority of Babcock University released a statement saying, the university has zero tolerance for such misconduct and as that has expelled the girl involved in the video, while revealing that the boy involved has been expelled earlier in the year for involving in drugs.

Read the statement below

However, some Nigerians have taken to twitter to air their opinion.

While some were against the decision made by the school, others are in support of the authority’s judgement.

One @Joshua Asuquo who was against the expulsion said, “Babcock only has the right to expel the girl, if everybody in school is tested to be a virgin. Order than that, they should be suing the guy for defaming the image of the girl and the school”

While Mazi Anyasi @anyasi_emma said, “ Who brought in her university into the trend video? Who leaked the video & for what reason? Who are the people that made it trend on twitter? These & more are the questions they should have asked. I smell propaganda in all of this saga. Expel is wrong #babcok”

@afekuanahenry also said, “Was it wrong for the school to expel a student that had sex outside the school premises during the holidays?Why do we always CONDEMN instead of CORRECT? #babcock #babcok #babcook #Nigeriatwitter”

One @Zolonye who supported the decision said, “Any institution would severe ties with you for bringing disrepute to their name, their brand. Babcock did what they had to do. The girl needs love and support right now; human support not all these plenty tweets.”

While @19chikaejie stated, “The University board has every right to expel her for jeopardising their moral code. Yes it wasn’t on the school premises and she is free to have sex wherever she desires. But the fact that the sex tape was released makes her morally unfit to remain part of Babcock uni.”

One @afekuanahenry further stated,” U had sex and video… With a rehab patient …why r u guys defending her…..she was suppose to b a good ambassador of her school ….. Common”

While one @Oluomoofderby noted “Until systems in Nigeria realise the true value in action & consequences (and not playing the ‘God forgives all’ card), social menace would be impossible to curb! Babcock University made the right decision. She represents the university. #babcok #YOURVIEWTVC”