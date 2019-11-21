Bayelsa governor -elect, David lyon has said he will not disappoint the people of Bayelsa as he promises to develop the state during his tenure.

Lyon made this known on Thursday at the Bayelsa State INEC Headquarters, Yenegoa as he was being presented the Certificates of returns.

David Lyon

In his remarks, the Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, commended Bayelsans for coming out enmasse to vote him as governor and promised not to disappoint the confidence reposed on him by the people.

Lyon stated, “Today is historic in the political space of Bayelsa State, I extend my greetings to the good people of Bayelsa, who took pains to decide their vote in a peaceful election recorded so far in the history of Bayelsa.

“Let me assure you, Bayelsa money is not David Lyon’s money or my Deputy Governor money, Bayelsa money will be used to develop Bayelsa State, he said.”

in addition, he noted, “Today, David Lyon and the APC is signing a contract with Bayelsans to develop Bayelsa State. The contract is to bring peace in Bayelsa State so that investments can come on board.”

Lyon also added, “I assure that we will not disappoint Bayelsans. In an election we have a lot of contestants and today by the will of God I have emerged the winner, that does not mean that others did not win. All of us are winners and there is no loser.

He also appealed for all to come together to move the state forward as all the contestants in the electoral process are winners, adding that there were no losers in the election.

“This is a time for us to come together, please Bayelsans, we have lost a lot, we have missed a lot, let us come together to develop our great state. I remain grateful to INEC for doing a good job, the security agents, this is the first time in the history of Bayelsa State that election is peaceful,” he stressed.

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, at the Bayelsa State INEC Headquarters Yenagoa, presented Certificates of Return to the winners of the Bayelsa State Governorship election, Chief David Lyon and Senator Degi Eremienyon, of the All Progressives, Congress (APC).

Also presented with certificate of return is the winner of the supplematry election for Brass State Constituency 1 of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Mr Charles Daniel.

The INEC State headquarters located along Swali Road was turned into a carnival by jubilant supporters of the APC, who drum and danced while the ceremony lasted.