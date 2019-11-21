Kaduna – A Shari’a Court II, sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, on Thursday dissolved the union between Sani Ahmad and Maryam Aliyu over irreconcilable differences.

The Judge, Malam Murtala Nasir also ordered the complainant to refund N45,000 dowry she received from the defendant since she was the one that requested for the divorce.

Earlier, Maryam Aliyu, the complainant, a resident of Tudun Wada Area of Kaduna, told the court that she wanted divorce through redemption (Khul’i).

Aliyu said she was ready to return the dowry she received from Ahmad.

She, however, prayed the court to assist her retrieve N37,000 debt owed by the defendant and N8,000 outstanding balance of their children feeding allowance for the month of October and November.

On his part, the defendant, who resides at same location with the defendant, said he had agreed on his wife’s demand, adding that he had divorced her two times in the past.

The defendant also agreed that he owed the complainant the said amount.

The judge ruled that the complainant should pay the N45,000 dowry in form of the N37,000 debt owed by the defendant and N8,000 feeding allowance of their children and dissolved the union.(NAN)