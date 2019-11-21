Professor Ben Ayade the Cross River state governor, has presented 1.1trillion naira budget for the year 2020 to the to state House of Assembly.

Ayade tagged the budget “Olimpotic Meristemasis”

Ayade speaking during the budget presentation said ‘All low income earners are hereby exempted from taxes ,including civil servants who salaries are below 100,000 naira .

“The budget is an audacious step towards reducing recurrent expenditure and focus on increasing capital expenditure with Capital expenditure standing at 911 billion while recurrent stands at 188 billion which is 82.8% and 17.2 % respectively.

“Nigerians must realise that any state state whose budget is driven by the envelop size has limited vision .There are two ways budgets are derived in business or public sector management,it is either as expression of expression of ambition or an expression of your envelop size.