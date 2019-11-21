Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has appealed to the Federal Government to repeal the ban on the supply of petroleum products to stations located 20 kilometers away from Nigerian borders.



IPMAN’s National President, Mr Sanusi Fari, made the call in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Chinedu Ukadike, on Thursday.



Fari said that the ban had brought untold hardship to residents and oil marketers operating at the border areas.



He further said that the residents of the affected areas were travelling several kilometers outside their domains to purchase petrol.

ALSO READ Stop blackmailing Nigeria over Sowore, CSO warns SERAP





“If the ban is not rescinded, it may become counterproductive. We have noticed the hardship Nigerians residing in the border areas are facing.



“We appeal to the federal government to have a rethink, consider the suffering of Nigerians and allow petroleum products to get to the affected areas,” he said.



The IPMAN president further urged the federal government to ensure effective monitoring of petroleum products supply to the affected communities.



“There should be improved and effective communication among relevant government agencies to tackle diversion,” he said.



Fari commended the federal government for being proactive in the campaign against pipeline vandalism and adulteration of petroleum products in the country.



He said, “As a group, we are always prepared to work in synergy with leadership of other stakeholder groups to ensure a viable sector.”

(NAN)