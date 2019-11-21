The Italian striker, Balotelli struggled to be punctual while in England and paid the price dearly

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has revealed Mario Balotelli regularly fell victim to the club’s fine policy and was docked well over £100,000 (€116,000/$129,000) for his lateness.

Balotelli, who is currently playing for Serie A side Brescia, spent three seasons at the Etihad between 2010 and 2013.

The now 29-year-old has regularly struggled with disciplinary issues throughout his career and that proved true at City too.