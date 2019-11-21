The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday, said that about 54 persons died in auto crashes in different parts of Sagamu, Ogun between January and October this year.

FRSC’s Sagamu Unit Commander, Taofiq Iyanda, made the disclosure at the ‘Ember Months Campaign”, at the Isale Oko Motor Park, Sagamu.

Iyanda said that within the Sagamu corridor, 104 road traffic crashes involving 143 vehicles were recorded, adding that about 897 persons were involved in the crashes and 329 persons sustained injuries within the period.

The unit commander advised motorists to always ensure that their vehicles were in good condition.

He said that the tendency for more people to travel in December had in the past resulted in high number of road accidents.

ALSO READ We’re back on Lagos roads to save lives, VIS tells motorists



“Drivers tend to overload their vehicles by carrying more than the permitted number of passengers, goods and luggage. During this period, commercial drivers also engaged in excessive speed to make more trips.

“These are traffic offences that happen during the ember months up to early January,” he said.

He said that the unit command would deploy regular and special marshals as well as patrol vehicles, ambulances and power bikes along major corridors in the unit to check road crashes.

Contributing, the Corridor Commander of the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Mr Kehinde Hazmat, enjoined commercial vehicle drivers to always obey traffic rules and regulations and to observe the 50km/h speed limit, especially at construction zones.

The Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Clement Oladele, called on motorists to avoid every form of distraction while driving before, during and after festive period.

Oladele said that the state command of FRSC would embark on a 24-hour surveillance during the festive period and appealed to motorists to bear with the inconveniences at every diversion point.

(NAN)