State news agency Anadolu on Wednesday reported that Turkey has deported a total of 15 foreign terrorist fighters over the course of a week, including 10 sent back to Germany.

The suspects deported between Nov. 11 and Nov. 19 also include one Danish, one British, one U.S. and two Dutch citizens.

Some of the suspects were deported along with family members.

Turkey insists the deportations would continue even if the alleged fighters’ home countries have revoked their citizenship.

Two Dutch women who allegedly supported the Islamic State were immediately arrested upon arrival at the Amsterdam airport on Tuesday, according to the ANP news agency.

One of the women retains Dutch citizenship and the other has been stripped of it.

The two travelled back to the Netherlands with two young children, the report said, citing prosecutors and the Ministry of Justice and Security.

Earlier a U.S. citizen of Jordanian descent was the first such deportation Turkey announced.

Local media said he was captured during Turkey’s offensive in north-eastern Syria launched last month.