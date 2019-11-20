Summer hasn’t started yet in South Australia but catastrophic bush fires have began threatening the city.

Deadly bushfires have ravaged parts of Australia in recent weeks, whipped up by soaring temperatures, strong winds and the worst drought in decades.

But summer hasn’t really even begun and fears are growing that conditions will only get worse.

More than 100 schools have closed in South Australia as catastrophic fire conditions threatened seven districts across the state Wednesday, including the Mount Lofty Ranges and Mid North, near to the state’s capital Adelaide which is home to 1.3 million people.

“Any fires that start will be extremely difficult to control and homes are not built to withstand fires in these conditions,” said Adam Morgan, meteorologist with the South Australia Bureau of Meteorology in a weather update.