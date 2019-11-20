A tailor, Collins Nnochiri,44, on Wednesday appeared in a Karmo Grade I Area Court for allegedly beating up a businessman.

The police charged Nnochiri with three counts of assault, criminal intimidation and mischief.

The prosecution counsel, Ijeoma Ukhagha, informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 2 in Jabi.

She told the court that the complaint was lodged by a businessman, Benjamin Udueje, who lives in Jabi.

She alleged that the defendant went to the complainant’s place of business, attacked him and tore his shirt valued at N5, 000.

The prosecution also alleged that he defendant threatened to kill the complainant.

During police investigation, he said, the defendant could not reasonably explain his actions.

Ukhagha said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 397, 265 and 327 of the Penal Code law.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000.

Maiwada then adjourned the case until Nov. 27 for trial.